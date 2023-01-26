After committing two burglaries at residential addresses in Bournemouth, a man was sentenced to prison



John Jones, 54, of Bournemouth, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Bournemouth Crown Court after pleading guilty to two counts of burglary.

The first incident occurred on Saturday, October 8, 2022, between 9.15 a.m. and 3.15 p.m. in Iddesleigh Road.

During the incident, a DKNY watch was stolen, and the property was damaged, which cost around £350 to repair.

An investigation was conducted at the scene, and DNA was recovered that was later found to be a match to Jones.

A second burglary occurred in Knole Gardens on the evening of Saturday, October 15, 2022. A jewellery box and its contents, worth around £5,000, were stolen.

A sock that did not belong to the residents was discovered during a search of the property. Jones’ DNA was found in the sock after it was forensically examined.

Jones was later arrested in connection with both incidents in November 2022.

“The impact of a burglary on a victim is extremely distressing and can be long-lasting,” said Dorset Police Detective Constable Ian Caddy.

We remain committed to relentlessly pursuing those who commit such burglaries and will do everything in our power to identify those responsible.”

We hope that our investigation to bring Jones to justice will serve as a deterrent to others considering committing a similar crime.”