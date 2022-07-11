Jamie Wallis, the Conservative MP for Bridgend, was also found guilty of leaving his car in a dangerous condition.

He was found not guilty of driving without due care and attention.

Wallis received a £2,500 fine and was barred from driving for six months.

District Judge Tan Ikram dismissed one charge against Wallis, ruling that it had not been proven that the MP was driving carelessly.

“I’m going to be honest, I didn’t find the defendant credible in the evidence he gave,” Judge Ikram said after convicting him on the other charges.

“When I watched him give evidence, it appeared to me that he was fitting his own behaviour around the behaviour of PTSD, and his actions that night do not suggest he was overwhelmed and acting out of fear.”

Wallis had denied the traffic offences, which occurred in the early hours of the morning in Llanblethian, Vale of Glamorgan.

He also told the court that he had been raped a month before the crash and was afraid of being “raped, killed, or kidnapped” as a result of the crash.

According to the MP, he hit a lamppost to avoid a cat.

In March, the Conservative MP, who was elected in 2019, became the first to come out as transgender. He refers to himself as he/him.

After being raped, he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), he told the court.

Judge Ikram went on to say that having PTSD was not a defence.

“I am sure he was not prevented by PTSD from giving details or particulars and reporting the accident soon after, he made a decision he didn’t want to be there, and made a decision to ring his father,” he said, adding that the prosecution had proven Mr Wallis was able to make decisions that night, but he made bad decisions.

Throughout that time, he could have dialled 999 or 101, but he didn’t. “I am sure he didn’t by conscious choice, not because he was overwhelmed or acting irrationally.”