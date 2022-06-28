On 2 November 2021, eight dogs of various breeds were discovered in the back of a vehicle full of excrement and food parked outside an address in Gringley-on-the-Hill, Bassetlaw, belonging to Bryan and Georgina Riley.

Following officer visits, the RSPCA was contacted because officers were concerned for the pets’ safety and suspected they had been neglected.

Following the failure of an order to clean up the dogs’ living area, Police Constable James Pickersgill and an RSPCA inspector returned to the address and discovered the dogs being kept in the back of a van driven and owned by the Rileys.

When they opened the doors, they were met by dogs standing on top of mounds of excrement and materials. All were in desperate need of veterinary care.

Unfortunately, a four-year-old French Bulldog named Lola had such a badly infected eyeball that it could not be saved and had to be removed.

Among the other dogs rescued was Hugo, a French Bulldog whose fur was thinning and he had scabs on his coat as well as a weeping sore on his back leg.

Iggy, a Dachshund, was suffering from extensive hair loss and scabs on his coat.

Liberty, another French Bulldog, had scabs on her coat and open sores on her face. Her collar was so tightly fastened that her neck was sore and reddened.

Angel and Coco, a mother and daughter Poodle, had dirty matted coats. Another Dachshund, Lady, had thinning fur, and Rosie’s Poodle coat was matted with faeces and urine, and she had sores around her eyes and an elbow.

All of the dogs were rehomed and are doing well.

Bryan Riley, 74, had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of causing unnecessary suffering, one for failing to provide veterinary care for three dogs suffering from skin disease and the other for failing to provide veterinary care for Lola’s eye injury. He also admitted failing to meet the needs of all eight dogs.

Wife Georgina, 70, pleaded guilty to failing to meet the needs of eight dogs.

They both appeared in Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 13, and were both fined and given disqualification notices that barred them from owning any kind of animal for the next eight years.

They were both fined £1,000 and ordered to pay court costs of £909. They are unable to appeal the order barring them from keeping animals for the next four years.

“The conditions we found these dogs in were despicable,” said PC Pickersgill of Nottinghamshire Police. When the RSPCA inspector and I opened the van doors, we discovered that the floor was piled high with excrement, food, and other debris.

“It was heartbreaking to see animals kept in this manner.”

“None of the dogs appeared to be in good health, so we returned the vehicle to the local police station where they were all examined and it was determined that all of them required a full check-up and treatment by a vet.”

“I hope this case serves as a warning to other animal owners that we will work with the RSPCA to bring those neglecting or mistreating animals to justice, and I welcome the court’s decision to fine the Rileys for their treatment of innocent animals.”

“Being a police officer is more than just protecting people and making arrests; pets and animals become members of people’s families, and we would never want to see any of them mistreated, so we will always work with our partners to investigate any reports made to us.”

“I’d like to thank the RSPCA for their assistance in this matter, and I hope that the court sentence resulting from this investigation will make other pet owners more aware of the conditions in which their pets are living.”

“We will frequently work with our partners at the RSPCA to ensure that animals, including dogs, are properly cared for and treated, but I would encourage anyone who has any concerns about any animals suspected of being neglected to contact us.”

