On Monday, shortly after 9 p.m., emergency services were called to Harbour Street in the seaside town (June 27).

The incident near Viking Bay was attended by police, the South East Coast Ambulance Service, and an air ambulance. The air ambulance was photographed landing on Victoria Gardens near the Broadstairs bandstand.

The air ambulance took off around 11 p.m. and transported the man to a hospital in London. Kent Police confirmed to KentLive that the man was flown to the hospital for ‘treatment to serious injuries.’

“Kent Police was called at around 9.10pm on Monday 27 June 2022 to report a man had fallen from some steps near Harbour Street, Broadstairs,” said the full statement.

“Officers, South East Coast Ambulance Service, and an air ambulance responded to the scene, and the man was flown to a London hospital for treatment of serious injuries.”