After falling six floors from her hotel balcony in Benidorm, Spain, a holidaymaker is in critical condition in a hospital

Her husband, 40, was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of attempted homicide but has since been released by a judge.

The couple was staying at the four-star Rio Park hotel in the seaside resort on Spain’s east coast. Around midnight, police were dispatched to reports of an emergency.

“Officers have arrested a British man on suspicion of attempted homicide after his wife, who is also British, plunged from the sixth-floor balcony of their hotel in Benidorm,” a spokesman for Spain’s National Police said earlier.

“The arrest is a preventative measure, and a judge will decide what happens next after the man appears before him in the next day or so.”

“The couple was sharing the same room, and we’re talking about a foreigner with no ties to Spain, so we have an obligation to make the arrest while we figure out what happened.”

According to local reports, witnesses told police that the man was in their hotel room and the woman was on the balcony when she fell.

The Rio Park hotel has been described as “recently refurbished” and is located in the heart of Benidorm, just a few minutes’ walk from the main promenade.

Benidorm is a popular destination for British tourists, with a section known as Little England.

Several British teenagers have died after falling from hotel balconies while on vacation in Europe.