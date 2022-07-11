After a trial at the Old Bailey, the 15-year-old boy who was 14 at the time of the offence, was convicted on Friday, 8 July. He was also convicted of possessing an offensive weapon.

Sentencing is scheduled for Friday, September 16 at the same court.

On Monday at 6.0pm police were called to Churchill Terrace in response to reports of a disturbance.

James Markham, 45, was discovered seriously injured.

Officers on the scene administered first aid, but James died at the scene despite their best efforts, as well as those of emergency paramedics and members of the public.

Specialist Crime detectives were notified and launched an investigation right away.

It was determined that James, a stone mason, had returned home shortly before 6pm and was in an area at the back of the block of flats where he lived.

A group of teenagers were also in the area, and James had gotten into a verbal spat with them. The area had become a hotspot for anti-social behaviour, and James was sick of it.

A member of James’s family witnessed a fight, but her perspective was limited, and she had no idea the teenagers were arguing with James.

In an apparent attempt to scare them away, James approached the group with a drill bit. One of the group members advanced, brandishing a knife, and the two began swinging at each other.

James was struck three times: once in the back, once in the armpit, and once in the chest. The latter wound pierced his lung and proved fatal.

As the teenager and the rest of the group fled the scene, a member of the public who had attempted to intervene came to James’ aid.

James’s distraught family rushed down from their home to assist him.

The teen had dropped his phone as he fled and was quickly identified. He was arrested two days later on suspicion of murder and made no comment in police interviews.

“James was a loving family man who leaves behind a partner and three children,” said Detective Inspector John Marriott, Specialist Crime. That day, they were confronted with a terrifying scenario that no family should have to face. I hope that this conviction will bring them some solace as they continue to mourn James.

“The teen involved in this incident had a Criminal Behaviour Order and should not have been in the area.” He’d broken it several times before.

“The knife he used was never found, indicating that he went to great lengths to distance himself from this heinous crime.” However, my team worked hard to gather a large amount of witness, CCTV, and forensic evidence proving his guilt. He will now be imprisoned for an extended period of time.

“I’d like to thank my team’s skill and determination in working to bring justice to James’ family.” Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”