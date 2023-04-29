Saturday, April 29, 2023
After grooming his victim for months before sexually abusing him, 33-year-old Edem Sutton has this week been jailed

by uknip247

During a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, the jury heard how Sutton befriended his victim, taking him on bike rides, speaking to him over social media and giving him gifts.

After convincing the victim into staying at his home in October 2019, Sutton sexually assaulted him after the boy fell asleep watching a film.

The victim, who has anonymity for life, told officers that after the assault, Sutton sent messages warning him not to tell anyone what had happened.

Investigating Officer Detective Lindsey Fishwick said: “I would like to thank the victim for the bravery he has shown throughout this investigation.

“Sutton maintained his innocence throughout the trial and I am pleased that the jury saw through his lies.

“I hope the sentence handed out to Sutton today will help the victim as he moves forward with his life.”

Sutton, of Lupton Road, Sheffield, was found guilty of two counts of sexual activity with a child following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court. 

He appeared before the court again on Tuesday 25 April and was sentenced to six years and six months in prison. He was also placed on the sex offender’s register for 15 years.

