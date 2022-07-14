The pensioner was at home on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, when it is claimed an uninvited man entered the property.

When the suspect left, it was discovered that a large sum of money had gone missing.

The Chief Constable’s Crime Squad launched an investigation, and on Monday, July 11, a man was arrested.

Clifford Vincent, of Chilmington Green, Great Chart, was charged with burglary later that day.

On Wednesday, July 13, the 46-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court and was bailed to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on a later date.