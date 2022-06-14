Investigators discovered in November 2021 that a specific mobile phone number was being used to send bulk text messages advertising heroin and cocaine for sale in Chatham.

Following a lengthy investigation, officers discovered that Mathys Ohoueu was in charge of the ‘bully line,’ a phone and drug delivery service.

On January 13, 2022, he was apprehended at an address in Lordswood, where a search warrant issued under the Misuse of Drugs Act was carried out.

Ohoueu was discovered in one of the bedrooms, holding the phone used to send the text messages.

In the same room, officers seized approximately 40 grammes of crack cocaine and heroin worth more than £4,000, as well as electronic scales.

Ohoueu, of Waterfield Close, Thamesmead, London, was charged and pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court to being involved in the supply of cocaine and heroin, as well as possessing heroin with intent to supply.

Ohoueu, 24, was sentenced to four years and six months in prison on Monday, June 13, 2022.

According to PC Luke Murray of Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team:

‘This London dealer arrogantly thought he could remain anonymous while wreaking havoc on the streets of Medway.’

His confidence was misplaced, and our tenacious investigators discovered he was in control of the phone, discovered the address he was using, and swiftly brought him to justice.’