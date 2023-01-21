After officers stopped a suspicious vehicle in Medway, two people were arrested in connection with car thefts

Officers from the Tactical Operations Unit were on duty in Maidstone Road, Bredhurst, on the afternoon of Friday, January 20, 2023, when they noticed a car suspected of being involved in a crime. Following a search, officers discovered vehicle parts suspected of being stolen, as well as tools and keys. Further investigation resulted in the seizure of cash and other car keys.

Two 23-year-old men from Gillingham were arrested on suspicion of stealing and possessing stolen goods. One of the men was also arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with an incident that occurred the night before in Rainham. Both men were released on bail until April 7th, pending further investigation.