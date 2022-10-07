Richard joined the Brigade in the early 1990s aged 19, starting his firefighting career at Leytonstone Fire Station and in the North East of London. His service has seen him attend a number of high-profile and challenging incidents, including the 2011 London Riots, the Mandarin Hotel Fire, and the Grenfell Tower Fire.

He has also played a key role in many crucial changes to the Brigade, from overhauling the response to high-rise firefighting, the introduction of the Fire Survival Guide App and securing the Marauding Terrorist Agreement. These are all changes that allow the Brigade to better serve the communities of London.

Richard led the Brigade’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic through two exceptionally challenging years that required tough decisions to keep our service running for the people of London.

Reflecting on his service Richard said:

“I’m honoured to have served at the Brigade and proud of everyone I have worked with. Regardless of anything, when there is a moment of adversity everyone always steps up. Everyone is willing to go the extra mile to serve the people of London.

“One thing you realise with firefighting is no matter whether you attend the richest or poorest address, no matter the value of the property it is a traumatic experience that effects everyone the same way. I remember an incident where a man had started a fire to heat a can of beans, which was all he had, after we dealt with the fire the crews took it upon themselves to go away and buy him some food. Sometimes being a firefighter is about doing the right thing not what’s in the job description.

His final roll call was attended by friends, family and colleagues from across the Brigade and country. We’re sure you’ll join us as we wish him all the best in his retirement, and thank him for his long and dedicated service.

