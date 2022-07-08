The idea of placing Armed Police on board ferries crossing the Solent as a sort of sea marshal had been floated. With talk of needing four armed officers on each ferry, it was quickly realised how expensive that would become.

Extra training is now being conducted to ensure that specialised officers are familiar with boarding moving ferries and executing tactics in a difficult environment, should the need arise.

Several Police RIBs have been spotted conducting exercises on the Solent in recent weeks. On the 11th of June, two teams of Armed Police climbed a ladder onto Wightlink’s Fishbourne-Portsmouth ferry.

On the 22nd of June, no fewer than 15 armed officers were seen in Yarmouth Harbour after training with four police boats in the Western Solent.

According to Hampshire Constabulary, the training with partners is part of the force’s routine training to test capabilities on both land and water. The force claims it is not in response to any specific threat, which the Home Office concurs with.

The Home Office cannot comment on operational matters, according to a spokesperson.

“We are constantly working to improve protection for UK citizens.” This includes increasing security by fully equipping law enforcement and emergency responders to respond to incidents anywhere.

“We are constantly evaluating whether additional capabilities are required.”

Counter Terrorism Specialist Firearms Officers (CTSFO) from the Metropolitan Police conducted a training exercise at the former Weston Primary School in Totland in January 2021. More specialised firearms training was conducted on the Isle of Wight in July of last year.