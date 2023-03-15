Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Wednesday, March 15, 2023

After relentlessly stalking an 11-year-old girl in Croydon, South London, a 22-year-old Albanian man was sentenced to eight months in prison

Erson Sinaj, who was homeless at the time, became obsessed with the young girl after seeing her in a local park, sparking a four-day spree of disturbing behaviour.

Sinaj returned to the girl’s house several times, despite her mother’s initial suspicions that he was planning a burglary.

Sinaj’s fixation on her daughter became clear to the mother as he continued to knock on the door and linger outside the girl’s window at night.

This happened despite police and neighbours ordering him to leave.

When questioned by police, Sinaj stated that he had the right to knock on the door because he saw a girl he liked in the park.

He insisted that they had expressed mutual love to each other and that no one could stop him from pursuing her.

Sinaj’s actions, according to Judge Simon Mayo, stemmed from a “deluded desire to establish a relationship with this girl,” and he expressed concern about his refusal to accept that his behaviour was wrong.

Despite her age, Sinaj’s unwavering belief in a mutual connection with the young girl has been described as “deeply troubling.”

As a result of Sinaj’s stalking, the girl’s mother has experienced terror, disrupted sleep, and severe anxiety about her daughter’s well-being.

According to prosecutor Sebastian Cox, Sinaj returned to the girl’s home despite police warnings, knocking on the door and attempting to communicate with her.

Afzal Syed-Ali, Sinaj’s lawyer, claimed that his client was unable to communicate with the victim’s family and neighbours due to a language barrier.

Sinaj, who did not have a fixed address, admitted to stalking and causing serious alarm or distress.

In addition to his eight-month prison sentence, Sinaj has been issued a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting or visiting the girl or her family.

