After sending sexual messages to a woman and boasting about appearing on Channel 4’s 24 Hours In Police Custody, a married detective Police sergeant has been suspended

Bedfordshire Police officer Ryan Barnes told a 32-year-old woman she was “gorgeous” and that she should watch him on Channel 4’s 24 Hours In Police Custody.

The married officer sent the mother of one a photo of himself on Twitter and asked her to rate his looks, for her phone number, and for a video call before telling her, ‘I’m a bit horny.’

The woman from Preston, Lancashire, who asked not to be identified, ended the conversation and posted about it online.

Ryan Barnes, 35, appears to have sent messages about the TV appearance to other women. He appeared on the reality show 24 Hours In Police Custody.

Barnes, who has worked for Bedfordshire Police since 2009, was suspended after a member of the public complained about his behaviour.

‘I felt like I had to out him publicly because he could be messaging other women who might be intimidated by the fact that he was a senior police officer,’ said the mother of one.

‘It seemed like he was trying to impress me by being a cop and having appeared on this TV show.’

‘I thought this was someone impersonating here, there’s no way a real officer could be this stupid,’ she added.

The standards department was reviewing the material,’ according to Assistant Chief Constable Sharn Basra.