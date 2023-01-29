Sunday, January 29, 2023
Sunday, January 29, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

After Sending A Sexual Message To A Woman And Boasting About Appearing On A Tv Show, A Married Detective Sergeant Has Been Suspended
Home BREAKING After sending sexual messages to a woman and boasting about appearing on Channel 4’s 24 Hours In Police Custody, a married detective Police sergeant has been suspended

After sending sexual messages to a woman and boasting about appearing on Channel 4’s 24 Hours In Police Custody, a married detective Police sergeant has been suspended

by uknip247

Bedfordshire Police officer Ryan Barnes told a 32-year-old woman she was “gorgeous” and that she should watch him on Channel 4’s 24 Hours In Police Custody.

The married officer sent the mother of one a photo of himself on Twitter and asked her to rate his looks, for her phone number, and for a video call before telling her, ‘I’m a bit horny.’

Auto Draft
Auto Draft

The woman from Preston, Lancashire, who asked not to be identified, ended the conversation and posted about it online.

Ryan Barnes, 35, appears to have sent messages about the TV appearance to other women. He appeared on the reality show 24 Hours In Police Custody.

After Sending A Sexual Message To A Woman And Boasting About Appearing On A Tv Show, A Married Detective Sergeant Has Been Suspended
After Sending A Sexual Message To A Woman And Boasting About Appearing On A Tv Show, A Married Detective Sergeant Has Been Suspended

Barnes, who has worked for Bedfordshire Police since 2009, was suspended after a member of the public complained about his behaviour.
‘I felt like I had to out him publicly because he could be messaging other women who might be intimidated by the fact that he was a senior police officer,’ said the mother of one.

After Sending A Sexual Message To A Woman And Boasting About Appearing On A Tv Show, A Married Detective Sergeant Has Been Suspended
After Sending A Sexual Message To A Woman And Boasting About Appearing On A Tv Show, A Married Detective Sergeant Has Been Suspended

‘It seemed like he was trying to impress me by being a cop and having appeared on this TV show.’

‘I thought this was someone impersonating here, there’s no way a real officer could be this stupid,’ she added.

Barnes, who has worked for Bedfordshire Police since 2009, was suspended after a member of the public complained about his behaviour.

The standards department was reviewing the material,’ according to Assistant Chief Constable Sharn Basra.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Emergency services called to sinking narrow boat in the Paddington Basin

Off-duty firefighters praised after saving man’s life

Police called after a stabbing attack at Harrods Louis Vuitton men’s department

A serving British Army member has been accused of masterminding a bomb...

Driver arrested after ploughing into 11 year old in East London

Following a trial at the Old Bailey, a man was found guilty...

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who...

Parliament’s anti-corruption watchdog has accused MP Nadine Dorries of violating the ministerial...

In a park, a killer battered his pregnant girlfriend before abandoning her...

Detectives looking for Nathan Cole are growing increasingly concerned for his well-being

Two men parked outside a woman’s house and threatened to torch it

Tesco is recalling Tesco Creamfields Grated Cheddar because it is unsafe to...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More