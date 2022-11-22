Detectives investigating a sexual assault and indecent exposure offence on

a DLR service near Royal Victoria station are today releasing this image of

a suspect.

At 10.25pm on Monday 17 October the victim boarded the train at Royal

Albert DLR station when a man sat opposite her and started speaking to her.

He then sexually assaulted her.

After she challenged the man, he moved to a seat across the aisle from her

and exposed himself in front of her.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by

texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 691 of 17/10/22.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.