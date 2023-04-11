Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Tuesday, April 11, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING After stabbing to death a 16-year-old rival in Somerset, a teen killer who was turned in by his mother is sentenced to 21 years in prison

After stabbing to death a 16-year-old rival in Somerset, a teen killer who was turned in by his mother is sentenced to 21 years in prison

by uknip247

Joshua Delbono, 19, stabbed Charley Bates, 16, in Somerset over an apparent £20 debt before being turned in by his mother, who told call-takers she couldn’t “let him go anywhere.”

In a 999 call, the brave mother stated, “My son has killed someone.” He’s in my house now, and I can’t let him go anywhere,” she said before handing the phone to her killer child.

He confessed his crime to his mother at his home in Frome, Bristol, which occurred during a brawl between rival gangs of youths.

He was convicted after admitting to stabbing Charley in the heart but denying murder on the grounds of self-defence.

The jury heard that the fight broke out after insults were exchanged between two rival groups of youths – and that Delbono stabbed Charley several times with a five-inch blade because Charley had bad blood with a member of Delbono’s group.

When the gang fled after the stabbing, one of them allegedly yelled, “Don’t mess with us again!”

Despite admitting to stabbing Bates, Delbono denied murder and was found guilty after a two-week trial.

More information: A 12-year-old boy yawns in court as he is accused of murdering his grandmother, 60, who died after being hit by a car.

“Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Charley’s family, who have experienced unimaginable pain over the past nine months,” said DCI Mark Almond of Avon and Somerset Police. They are still grieving for Charley, and we are providing them with support through our specially trained officers.

“Charley had his entire life ahead of him, and Joshua Delbono cut it short.” The vigil held in his memory in Radstock in the days following this senseless tragedy demonstrates how his death affected the community and how well-liked he was.

“Such incidents are thankfully rare in Radstock, but the devastating effects knife crime has on families and communities are clear to all, which is why we are committed to working with our partners to do everything we can to prevent more tragedies like this from happening.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Plans unveiled to improve local authority action on air quality

Two drug dealers were caught after police stopped a car that had gone through a red light

A police officer has been treated in hospital after he was assaulted whilst making arrest enquiries in Hackney

Man Sentenced after Reports of Drug Dealing near Children’s Play Area.

Spring of Discontent

Do you recognise this man?

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a flat above a shop on Lee High Road in Lewisham...

UBER bans driver seen in the video in the back of car with his trousers down next to what appears to be a young...

Police have released an image of a man they’d like to speak to in a renewed appeal regarding the attempted theft of a mobile...

Police have foiled a cannabis factory in Beeston after a tip-off from a member of the public

New crackdown on fraud introduced by Home Office

Hundreds gathered as police, fire and ambulance crews performed a live demonstration of what happens in a crash to raise awareness about road safety

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More