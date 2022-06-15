On May 25, 2022, George Christopher Martin stole two Lego sets worth £90 from a Tesco Express store in Augustin Road.

Martin, 42, pleaded guilty to the charge on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Bromley Magistrates’ Court.

He was fined £95 to cover the costs of victim services.

Martin, of Westbrook Drive, was also given a deadline of November 25, 2022 to complete a community order.

He is also barred from entering Tesco Express for six months.

Martin must pay £10 every two weeks beginning June 30, 2022.