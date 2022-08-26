Alexander Thomson was given an OLR today, August 26, 2022, at the High Court in Glasgow, and sentenced to a minimum of four years in prison before being eligible for parole. That means that if he is ever released, he will be subject to conditions and monitoring for the rest of his life.

Thomson was brought to the Domestic Abuse Task Force’s attention in July 2019.

Four women documented a litany of violence and sexual abuse at his hands. The offences occurred over a seven-year period beginning in 2012. Thomson was arrested on December 12, 2019, as a result of the investigation.

Unfortunately, two of the women, aged 30 and 36, died in the interim.

However, their evidence was heard in court, with statements read by one of the case’s investigating officers, which contributed to Thomson’s conviction.

“Thomson is a dangerous, serial abuser who poses a threat to women,” said Detective Chief Inspector Steven McMillan. Hopefully, today’s sentencing will keep others safe from him. He inflicted some of the most heinous and shocking abuse I’ve ever witnessed.” Thomson would not have been held accountable for his actions if it hadn’t been for the bravery, courage, and dignity of the women who came forward to report what had happened to them, so I’d like to thank them. It was critical that all of the women received justice. Unfortunately, two people died before their trials, and it was right that their testimony was heard in court through the reading of their statements. I hope that today’s sentencing brings some solace to the women and their families.

“We will not tolerate violence or abuse.” I would encourage anyone who is or has been a victim of abuse to contact us, but if they aren’t ready to talk to us, they should talk to someone they trust; people will listen. Reporting domestic abuse is never too late. I can assure you that we will do everything possible to support you, that we will listen, and that we will thoroughly investigate all reports of abuse.”

ADVERTISEMENT