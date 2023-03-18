After suspicious residents raised the alarm, police apprehended a would-be thief

Saturday, March 18, 2023
Police stopped James Doran, 33, in the early hours of Monday morning (March 13), after a suspect was reported to be trying the handles of parked cars in Portland Crescent, Stapleford.

Doran was later discovered in the Chilwell area with a modified set of car keys, a multi-tool, and an additional silver key tool.

He pleaded guilty to going equipped to steal after initially refusing to answer any police questions.

Doran, of Great Hoggett Drive, Chilwell, was sentenced to 30 weeks in prison for breaching a previous suspended sentence at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

“Vehicle crime is upsetting and expensive for victims, and it is something we take extremely seriously,” said Sergeant Al Roper of Nottinghamshire Police.

“This was a really good piece of police work made possible by a timely call from a member of the public.

“I hope that this case serves as a warning not only to other offenders but also to drivers to always leave their vehicles secure.”

