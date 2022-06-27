The Isle of Wight RSPCA branch had to close due to a possible epidemic of avian flu.

While they “rapidly respond” to an unconfirmed case of avian flu, staff members have taken to social media to ask people not to bring in any wild birds.

The branch said in a statement that one bird had exhibited indications of the sickness while being kept in isolation and had been put to sleep on veterinary advice.

The incident was “very disturbing,” according to staff at the Godshill branch.

They stated that the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) had both recommended a temporary shutdown.

UK group established to combat avian flu spread

Individuals are cautioned not to touch deceased seabirds.

Over suspected influenza, many more birds may be killed.

Although unsubstantiated, the statement said, “This one case has had a severe impact on our entire animal centre and now demands the temporary closure of our facility while we complete a full deep clean of our isolation sections.”

While staff watch other birds under their care for any symptoms or indicators, the shutdown is anticipated to continue “a few days.”

The centre also mentioned that it had received national advice not to accept gulls from the south coast area, between the Thames Estuary and the island, due to a high zoonosis risk, which is the possibility of a virus transferring from an animal to a human.