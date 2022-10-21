A car struck a stranded motorist and another who had stopped to help her on the M20’s hard shoulder.

One of the victims was identified as a mother of three. Lisa Webber, in her thirties

Morgan Trowland, shown here, and fellow activist Marcus Decker have been accused of having “blood on their hands.”

Marcus Decker perched on the QEII Bridge, causing traffic chaos on the M25 and nearby highways.



Drivers were using the highway to avoid massive traffic jams on the M25 caused by the demonstration at the Dartford Crossing, which connects Kent and Essex.

Mark, 54, of Stebbing, Essex, said of the protesters from his hospital bed: “They may not have intended to hurt anyone, but they’ve got blood on their hands now.”

“Without the protest, emergency services might have arrived in time to save the women.”

Crews were said to have taken up to 40 minutes to reach the scene in Swanley, Kent, due to traffic congestion.



One of the women was described as a GP in her forties who was forced to leave her car after a minor collision.

Clive Kraus, her father, named her on Twitter.

A BMW X5 had apparently crossed three lanes.

There have been no arrests, and police investigations are ongoing.

At 8.20 a.m. on Monday, the tragedy occurred just over four hours after two Just Stop Oil supporters began a 40-hour protest suspended 120 metres above the Thames.

Morgan Trowland, 39, and Marcus Decker, 33, were both arrested and charged with public nuisance.

“They may not have directly caused the M20 accident,” ex-Met detective chief inspector Mick Neville said. However, if their irresponsible demonstration had not occurred, the women and van driver would not have been present.”

Just Stop Oil declined to comment last night.