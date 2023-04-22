After their Fiesta collides with a Fiat 500 carrying a mother and her two children, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy are killed, and a third teenager is in critical condition

Saturday, April 22, 2023
Saturday, April 22, 2023

by uknip247

The crash occurred close to Shipston, Warwickshire.One child, 16, is in “life-threatening condition,” while another, 17, is “stable.

According to authorities, a car accident claimed the lives of two teens, while another is hospitalised and battling for his life.

After colliding with a Fiat 500 in a Ford Fiesta yesterday afternoon near Shipston, Warwickshire, a girl, 16, and a boy, 17, died in the hospital.

One passenger, a 16-year-old lad, is still in “life threatening” condition, while another, a 17-year-old passenger, is “stable” following surgery.

A woman and two children who were inside the Fiat 500 sustained significant injuries, but they are all still in stable condition.

Anyone with information is urged to call Warwickshire Police at 101 and reference incident number 248.

“This is a tragic incident involving several young people, and our thoughts go out to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives, to those who have been injured, and to the local community who may have been affected by this incident,” said Inspector Michael Huntley of Warwickshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

“Specially trained family liaison officers are currently assisting the affected families, and we would ask that their privacy be respected at this trying time,” the statement reads.

We are collaborating with our partner agencies and the local authority while specialist investigators conduct a thorough investigation to piece together the facts of the collision.

If you were travelling in the vicinity and may have any information or dashcam footage, we kindly encourage anyone who has not yet contacted us to do so.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Warwickshire Police at 101 and reference incident 248 of April 21, 2023.

