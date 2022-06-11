At around 9.30am, police, fire, and ambulance crews were called to the A38 southbound at Weeford following reports of a serious incident.

When they arrived, they discovered that three HGVs had collided, with the middle and rear vehicles suffering the most damage.

The driver of the rear vehicle was assisted by his cabby fire crews and was checked over by ambulance personnel.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

The A38 south was closed for more than three hours as a specialist team recovered the vehicles and treated the road for a large fuel spillage.