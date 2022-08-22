A man and two women were in an alleyway adjacent to a public house on the High Street between 1.45am and 2.30am on Sunday 14 August 2022.

A group of people allegedly approached them, and all three were assaulted.

The victims were walking down High Street when the man was targeted again and suffered serious facial injuries.

Three of the suspects are described as white men in their twenties to thirties. One had a slim build and dark hair. He was dressed in black sunglasses and a black t-shirt with yellow and red writing.

The other two were dressed in white t-shirts and grey shorts.

PC Amber Davis, the investigating officer, said, ‘This was a violent attack that left a man in the hospital and two women with minor injuries.’

‘It is understood that two people rode a motorcycle down the alleyway after the initial assault, and officers would like to speak with them.’ Anyone who has witnessed something or has phone or dashcam footage that could help the investigation is encouraged to call the appeal line.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police at 01474 366149 and quote reference 46/157978/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or use their website’s online form.