Thursday, March 16, 2023

After three people were attacked in Swanley, a man from Sidcup was charged with two attempted murders

On March 1, emergency services discovered three people injured at a property on Bonney Way.

A woman was found stabbed, another woman was injured in the head, and a teenage boy had his hand cut.

All three victims were treated on the spot and transported to the hospital.

They have since been released.

