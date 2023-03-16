After three people were attacked in Swanley, a man from Sidcup was charged with two attempted murders

199
On March 1, emergency services discovered three people injured at a property on Bonney Way.
A woman was found stabbed, another woman was injured in the head, and a teenage boy had his hand cut.
All three victims were treated on the spot and transported to the hospital.
They have since been released.
