After two 10-year-old boys were stabbed, a woman been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Fold Hill in Friskney, Lincolnshire, was visited by police at 2.49pm on Tuesday after reports of a safety concern.

Officers first spoke with an occupant on the property before beginning negotiations with the woman around 16:30.

They broke into the house at 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, discovered the injured boys, and arrested the 39-year-old woman.

The boys were taken to the hospital, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson.

The force, which included firearms officers, closed the road for several hours but said there was no longer a threat to residents.

According to a spokesperson, a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct had been made.