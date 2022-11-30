Wednesday, November 30, 2022
After Two 10-year-old Boys Were Stabbed, A Woman Been Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder
by @uknip247

Fold Hill in Friskney, Lincolnshire, was visited by police at 2.49pm  on Tuesday after reports of a safety concern.
Officers first spoke with an occupant on the property before beginning negotiations with the woman around 16:30.
They broke into the house at 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, discovered the injured boys, and arrested the 39-year-old woman.
The boys were taken to the hospital, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson.
The force, which included firearms officers, closed the road for several hours but said there was no longer a threat to residents.
According to a spokesperson, a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct had been made.

