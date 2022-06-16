On Wednesday, 15 June, around 6.30pm, Humberside Police were called to reports of a man armed with weapons inside a house in Theodore Road, Scunthorpe.

According to Deputy Chief Constable Paul Anderson: “Officers were quickly deployed, and a cordon was established to protect those nearby.

“During the incident, the man was shot by police and taken to the hospital, where he is currently in stable condition.

“Two police officers were also injured while responding to the incident, and both were taken to hospital for serious injuries.”

He stated that the injured officers, as well as their colleagues who responded to the incident, were being supported by their line managers, the Police Federation, and the force’s welfare team.

The incident has been reported to the watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

According to an IOPC spokesperson: “We can confirm that an independent investigation has been launched following an incident at an address in Scunthorpe at around 9 p.m. yesterday evening, to which firearms officers responded.

“We were informed that a police firearm was discharged during the incident, resulting in non-life threatening injuries to a man. We also know that two police officers were injured, and we wish everyone involved a speedy recovery.

“After Humberside Police informed us of the incident, we dispatched investigators to the scene and to the post-incident procedure, where the officers involved provided their initial accounts.

“Our investigation is still in its early stages.”

Jonathan Evison, the Commissioner for Police and Crime in Humberside, stated: “The Chief Constable has briefed me on last night’s incident in Scunthorpe.

“It would not be appropriate to make further comment at this time because the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is standard procedure in these circumstances.”