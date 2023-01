The incidents occurred between 5.30am and 6.30am on October 15 and October 27.

If you can assist the police, please send information to [email protected]police.uk.

“We need your help, name please,” said Lewisham Police.

“On Saturday 15th October 2022 and Thursday 27th October 2022 between 0530 – 0630hours a male has approached two females and sexually assaulted them in the #Lewisham area.

“Information should be sent to [email protected]police.uk.”