Footage of passengers on the Eurotunnel Le Shuttle being evacuated and moving along a tunnel for emergency services between the UK and France has surfaced.

Eventually, they were put on a different train and taken to the Kent terminal at Folkestone.

The train’s alarms went off, according to Le Shuttle, and this needed to be looked into.

A traveller who wished to remain unnamed said: “Being down in the service tunnel freaked out a lot of people; it’s a strange place. At least five hours passed while we were stranded there.”

Le Shuttle initially claimed on Twitter that a train had broken down, but later clarified that this was not the case and that the need for investigations was due to the alarms sounding.

At 20:22 BST (19:22 GMT), everyone on board was transferred “in accordance with safety procedures and as a comfort measure,” according to Le Shuttle.

A passenger complained that the tannoy system was malfunctioning and there was poor communication.

Another commuter reported on Twitter that people were being led out on foot after being forced to leave their cars on the train.

Later, a Le Shuttle representative claimed that the Folkestone side had little passenger traffic.

However, Calais-bound passengers were advised not to visit the terminal on Tuesday night.

Le Shuttle continued, “We advise you not to travel to the terminal tonight due to the earlier train fault.” Tomorrow, please arrive after 6am.

Between Folkestone and Calais, the service provides transportation for both people and their vehicles.

It has the longest underwater section of any tunnel in the world, measuring 37.9 kilometres (23.5 miles).