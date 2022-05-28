A dealer who had taken over the home of a vulnerable man and was using it as a base from which to sell drugs has been jailed thanks to the work of our specialist drug officers.

Ahmed Ozyoruk was running the ‘Ace’ line, which was supplying Class A drugs in Braintree.

Officers from our Op Raptor North team launched an investigation into the line in January 2022.

The line was responsible for sending out bulk messages advertising the sale of heroin and crack cocaine in Braintree.

Throughout the investigation, officers were able to prove Ozyoruk was with the line phone on more than 200 occasions, including in Essex, London and Bedfordshire.

Ozyoruk, who was known to some as ‘Ace’, was arrested after concerns had been raised for a vulnerable man living in Braintree. Officers suspected the man was being taken advantage of and attended his address to carry our check to make sure he was OK.

During that check, two men – of one whom was Ozyoruk – were found to be in the address and appeared much younger than the tenant.

A short time later, an officer located a burner-style mobile phone which we were able to link to the drugs line – the same number which we knew Ozyoruk had been with on more than 200 occasions.

It was seized and both men were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Ozyoruk, 22, of no fixed address in Colchester, answered no comment during interviews and was subsequently charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

He admitted the offences at Chelmsford Crown Court and was sentenced on May 18 to a total of six years and six months in prison.

The second man arrested remains released under investigation.