Air France and Airbus have been found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter over the 2009 crash of Flight 447 that killed 228 people.

The French court ruling came after a two-month trial. Air France has already compensated the families of those who passed away in the disaster.

The official report found that several factors contributed to the crash, including icing over the external sensors called pitot tubes and pilot error.

Air France was accused of not having established training in case of pitot tube icing, while Airbus was allegedly not informing airlines and crews of pitot faults or providing enough training to mitigate the risk.

The model of pitot tube used in the plane was banned and replaced after the incident.