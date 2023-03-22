Alamin Kazi has been identified as the man who died after a police chase in East London

The 30-year-old died yesterday after a police chase ended with his motorbike crashing into some railings (Monday, March 20).

The two riders, one of whom is in hospital, were thrown from the vehicle on Commercial Road near Limehouse around 2.20pm.

Alamin is said to have left behind a wife and a two-week-old daughter.

In 2016, Alamin Kazi, 23, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Alamin was previously convicted of being a member of a gang that stole up to ten motorcycles per day and used them to steal phones from pedestrians before selling the bikes. In July 2016, they were found guilty.

Alamin Kazi, 23, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison after admitting to two counts of robbery, two counts of handling stolen motorbikes and scooters and a mobile phone, and two counts of theft of a scooter and motorbike and attempted theft of a camera.

In the incident in Limehouse this week, the motorbike was being chased by police at the time after failing to stop. The other rider, a 29-year-old man, was taken to the hospital, but his condition is not considered life-threatening.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been referred to the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards due to the nature of the incident, which involved a police chase. They have stated that they will conduct an independent investigation.

One Person Has Died And Another Has Been Injured In A Collision In Tower Hamlets

Images from the scene showed a large police cordon on Commercial Road, which was closed for the majority of the day (March 20). Forensic teams searched the road for evidence to determine what happened. Debris was strewn across the road.