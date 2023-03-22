Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Alamin Kazi has been identified as the man who died after a police chase in East London

Alamin Kazi has been identified as the man who died after a police chase in East London

by uknip247

The 30-year-old died yesterday after a police chase ended with his motorbike crashing into some railings (Monday, March 20).

The two riders, one of whom is in hospital, were thrown from the vehicle on Commercial Road near Limehouse around 2.20pm.

Alamin is said to have left behind a wife and a two-week-old daughter.

In 2016, Alamin Kazi, 23, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.
Alamin was previously convicted of being a member of a gang that stole up to ten motorcycles per day and used them to steal phones from pedestrians before selling the bikes. In July 2016, they were found guilty.

Alamin Kazi, 23, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison after admitting to two counts of robbery, two counts of handling stolen motorbikes and scooters and a mobile phone, and two counts of theft of a scooter and motorbike and attempted theft of a camera.

In the incident in Limehouse this week, the motorbike was being chased by police at the time after failing to stop. The other rider, a 29-year-old man, was taken to the hospital, but his condition is not considered life-threatening.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been referred to the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards due to the nature of the incident, which involved a police chase. They have stated that they will conduct an independent investigation.

One Person Has Died And Another Has Been Injured In A Collision In Tower Hamlets
One Person Has Died And Another Has Been Injured In A Collision In Tower Hamlets

Images from the scene showed a large police cordon on Commercial Road, which was closed for the majority of the day (March 20). Forensic teams searched the road for evidence to determine what happened. Debris was strewn across the road.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Alton Towers would be open all year as part of plans to boost tourism in a part of Staffordshire

Police are hunting for Southampton wanted man, George Peter Berry

A man has been jailed for two and a half years for two burglaries in Basingstoke

A 71-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in the hospital

Following an incident in Waterlooville, police are seeking information and witnesses

Police are appealing for information after an attempt was made to steal an ATM from a shop in Farnborough

Firefighters assisted the elderly man to escape from the vehicle after it crashed into a wall

Police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman in Andover

A teenage girl who tragically died after being struck by a bus in Birmingham has been named as Sophie Jain Fletcher as her family...

Plans to make UK an international technology superpower launched

£1.8 billion awarded to boost energy efficiency and cut emissions of homes and public buildings across England

Government sets out a strategy to protect NHS from cyber attacks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More