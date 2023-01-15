Alan Mcmahon Subjected The Woman To A Campaign Of Sustained Abuse

A domestic abuser who violently assaulted his partner, breaking her nose and hitting her with a crowbar so hard that she suffered a brain bleed, has been sentenced to prison.

Alan McMahon subjected the woman to a two-week campaign of sustained abuse in which he repeatedly hit her with a crowbar, threw glass bottles at her, and assaulted her.

The 40-year-old also dictated who the woman was allowed to see and speak to, as well as how she spent her money.

McMahon attacked the woman with a crowbar one evening last October, breaking her nose, giving her two black eyes, and causing a bleed on her brain.

The woman hid the crowbar out of fear that he would attack her with it again. When McMahon couldn’t find it, he attacked her with a knife, repeatedly jabbing her in the leg and hand, causing puncture wounds.

Seeing an opportunity to flee, the woman ran into the street, where she was discovered by members of the public and flagged down a passing police car for assistance.

McMahon was taken into custody and charged with causing great bodily harm.

Alan McMahon of Hill Grove, Birmingham, was found guilty by a jury at Birmingham Crown Court and sentenced to three and a half years in prison on Friday, as well as a lifetime restraining order against the victim.

“McMahon was controlling and possessive and thought he could dictate how this woman lived her life,” said Detective Constable Gareth Glass of our PPU.

“We have supported the woman throughout this difficult process, kept her safe, and put her in touch with charities who can help her start to rebuild her life,” he said.