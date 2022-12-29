Aldi shoppers queue for hours to get hands-on Prime Energy drink

Thursday, December 29, 2022
Prime Hydration was for grabs in Aldi stories this morning as people queued up outside for hours before the stores opened. The viral hydration drink created by two popular YouTube stars, KSI and Logan Paul, is available to buy for £1.99  Advertised as a “hydration drink”, Prime contains mostly water added with vitamins and minerals.

A spokesman for Aldi said: “The drink will be a Special buy – and as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!

“The supermarket is expecting high demand so a purchase limit of one of each variant per customer has been set to ensure as many people as possible get the opportunity to buy the product.”

The drink, which is 10 per cent coconut water, contains ‘electrolytes and B vitamins and BCAAs’, has zero sugar, and around 20 calories per bottle. Shoppers can choose from three different flavours: Blue Raspberry, Lemon and Lime, and Ice Pop.

It is understood that supplies of the energy drink sold out in the store in under 10 minutes.

