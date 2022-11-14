Ali Khan perished in the fire and explosion in Brentford

On Sunday afternoon, a man, 34, died after a massive fire destroyed a house in West London (November 14). Ali Khan perished in the fire. His mother, Bobbie Wason, was also present, as was a 70-year-old homeless woman in an induced coma.

The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. on Netley Road, just off Ealing Road in Brentford, and took the London Fire Brigade more than two hours to extinguish.

Roads in the surrounding area were closed as eight fire engines and 65 firefighters battled the fire at the home. The conditions of the two women in the hospital are unknown at this time.

“A man has sadly died following a house fire on Netley Road in Brentford,” a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said. The fire severely damaged the two-story house. The man was discovered on the ground floor by firefighters. He was declared dead at the scene.

“Firefighters rescued a woman, who was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.” Another woman fled the scene before the Brigade arrived and was taken to the hospital.

“The Brigade was called in at 4.03pm and the fire was out by 5.14pm.” Chiswick and surrounding fire stations responded with crews. The fire’s origin is being investigated.”

“Officers were called at about 4.05pm on Sunday, November 13 to reports of a fire inside a flat on Netley Road in Brentford,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said. The emergency services are on the scene.

“The London Ambulance Service treated three people.” Despite the efforts of paramedics, one person died at the scene. The other two people have been taken to the hospital, and we are awaiting word on their condition. Several nearby properties have been evacuated.”