Police are in need of some Bobby Buddy Bears! The Domestic Abuse Support Team give out these knitted bears to children on our visits, who love receiving them. Please bring any to Portsmouth Investigation Centre.
Police are in need of some Bobby Buddy Bears! The Domestic Abuse Support Team give out these knitted bears to children on our visits, who love receiving them. Please bring any to Portsmouth Investigation Centre.
To make sure you never miss out on your favourite NEW stories, we're happy to send you some reminders
Click 'Subscribe' then 'Allow' to enable notifications