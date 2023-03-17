All three men charged with Cody Fisher Boxing Day murder plead not guilty at Birmingham Crown

Saturday, March 18, 2023
Saturday, March 18, 2023

by uknip247

At Birmingham Crown Court, all three men charged with Cody Fisher’s Boxing Day murder pleaded not guilty.
In a hearing at Birmingham Crown Court today, Friday 17 March, all three men charged with the Boxing Day murder of Cody Fisher (23) pleaded not guilty.
Kami Carpenter (21), Remy Gordon (22), and Erdington teenager Reegan Anderson (18) also appeared via video link and pleaded not guilty to a second charge of affray.
The three men accused are being held in separate West Midlands prisons: HMP Brinsford (Wolverhampton), HMP Hewell (Worcestershire), and HMP Birmingham (Winson Green).
Judge Melbourne Inman KC presided over the hearing and set a trial date for 3 July, informing the court and defendants that the case could take up to four weeks to be heard in full.
If found guilty of murder, all three men, who are being tried as adults, face a mandatory life sentence.

