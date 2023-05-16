Alleged Police Impersonator Arrested: Man Detained After Posing as Police Officer in Havering

Concerned members of the public took to social media to share images of a man who they claim had been impersonating a police officer in Havering. Local residents reported encounters with an individual who was driving in the area with handcuffs, a baton resembling official police equipment, and blue lights on the dashboard of his vehicle. One resident recounted an incident on Rainham Road, RM13, where the man allegedly threatened violence towards their partner for a trivial reason. The incident occurred around 5 pm on May 14th.

Following the circulation of these accounts within the local community, another resident came forward to recount a disturbing incident involving a 15-year-old girl on Lambs Lane, RM13, the previous day (May 13th). According to the report, the man drove slowly alongside the girl, who was walking alone and pursued her. As the girl became frightened, she ran towards a nearby house for safety, while the man accelerated in an attempt to catch her.

Disturbing Encounter With Suspicious Individual Sparks Concern In Dagenham

Fortunately, the young girl reached safety, and she identified the man as the same individual depicted in the circulated images. She described being “petrified” during the encounter.

It has been confirmed that the man in question is not a police officer. As of this morning (May 15th), a 49-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in custody at an East London police station in connection with these offences. Police have seized items resembling police uniforms and equipment from his home.

If you have any information regarding these incidents or have had any contact with the man, it is urged that you contact the police immediately, quoting CAD reference 2041/15MAY23.

Enquiries are ongoing as investigators work to gather additional evidence and gather information related to these incidents. The authorities are determined to ensure the safety and well-being of the community, and any assistance from the public is greatly appreciated in bringing this case to a resolution.

Updates on the investigation will be provided by the police as more information becomes available.