by uknip247

On Saturday, March 25, a 19-year-old man was killed in a car accident on the M8, near Newhouse.
Around 1.50 a.m., a 19-year-old man driving a Toyota Yaris collided with a stationary Iveco lorry on the westbound carriageway near junction 6.
Although emergency personnel responded, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died at this difficult time,” said Sergeant Craig McDonald of the Divisional Road Policing Unit in Motherwell.
Our investigation into the crash is still ongoing, and I would like to encourage any witnesses to contact us. I’d also like to encourage anyone who was driving on the M8 around this time and has dash-cam footage to come forward. Officers can be contacted by dialling 101 and referencing incident number 0354 of March 25.”

