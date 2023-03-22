Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Alton Towers would be open all year as part of plans to boost tourism in a part of Staffordshire

by uknip247

According to the district council, the theme park attracts one-third of the 5.6 million annual visitors to the Staffordshire Moorlands, but it is currently closed during the winter.

It said it would collaborate with Alton Towers on a 10-year plan that could result in hundreds of new jobs.

The theme park has been contacted for comment.

Developing the park as a year-round attraction could create hundreds of new jobs, according to the report.

The proposal is part of a tourism strategy aimed at making the Staffordshire Moorlands a more popular tourist destination over the next five years.

A report for the local authority stated that the tourism industry employs approximately 6,000 people and that visitors spend approximately £335 million in the area each year.

“We don’t want the Moorlands to be hidden away any longer,” said councillor Keith Flunder.

“The council wants to raise the Moorlands’ profile so that it becomes a stronger destination for both day trips and longer vacations.”


The tourism strategy of the council includes collaborating with the theme park on a 10-year plan to keep it open all year.
According to the report, the strategy for Alton Towers opening throughout the year would require private-sector investment as well as the support of local communities.

Visitors staying in local hotels and spending in the area would benefit if a strong link is established between the theme park and the nearby town of Cheadle, it added.

The strategy also aims to improve towns like Leek and Biddulph as visitor hubs, expand cycling and walking experiences, and improve overnight accommodation.

