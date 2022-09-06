Taking to social media friends have named the rapper saying that Feds gunned him down after a Police chase and have paid tribute to Chris Kaba, 21.

One man who asked not to be named said that he was talking to the man and had arrange to have a game of online football before the fatal shooting took place and kept phoning after the incident trying to contact him without success. Friends have gathered at the scene asking why this happend.

On Monday, September 5th, at 9.51pm, specialist firearms officers were pursuing a suspect vehicle in the Lambeth area.

Following tactical contact in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, the vehicle was stopped.

A police officer’s firearm was discharged.

A gunshot wound was sustained by an occupant of the suspect vehicle, a man in his twenties.

The London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance were called. Officers arrived and administered first aid before transporting the man to the hospital, where he died at 00:16hrs.

There are ongoing efforts to notify his next of kin.

There are cordons and road closures in place.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards was contacted as is customary, and they notified the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which has launched an independent investigation.

The investigation into the specific circumstances is ongoing. The IOPC has been approached for further comment.