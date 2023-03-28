Amanda Owen, a Yorkshire shepherdess, is ‘inseparable’ from a new man, ten months after announcing her divorce from her husband Clive

The Our Yorkshire Farm actress, 48, has nine children with her ex, with whom she was married for 21 years.

However, Amanda has moved on with businessman Robert Davies, whom she has known for five years, according to The Sun.

The couple spent the weekend together in Folkestone, Kent, according to pictures obtained by The Sun, where Amanda was starring in a ‘an evening with’ fan event.

The couple is thought to have met five years ago when web design agency boss Robert assisted Amanda and her ex with the online presence of their farming business.

‘Amanda and Robert have known each other for many years — long before her divorce,’ a source said.

‘Now he goes everywhere with her, and they appear to be inseparable.’

Amanda confirmed her divorce from her husband of 21 years, Clive, 68, last summer, but the estranged couple remain close with nine children and a 2,000-acre working farm.

Amanda and Clive are the owners of Ravenseat in the Yorkshire Dales, a remote working farm where they have been tenants for over 20 years.

Raven, 21, Reuben, 19, Miles, 16, Edith, 14, Violet, 12, Sidney, 11, Annas, nine, Clemmy, seven, and Nancy, six, are the former couple’s children.

Before their divorce was finalised last summer, neighbours told MailOnline that Amanda had moved out of the farmhouse and into their rental property down the road in Swaledale, while Clive remained in the farmhouse.

Amanda has since returned to the farmhouse, revealing in a recent Sunday Times interview that she and Clive have ‘two farms that are basically next door to each other, so it’s close enough for it to be useful, but far enough for us to have space.’

‘Regardless of our personal circumstances, we have a farm to run and nine children to care for, so we’re just working together to make it happen.’

Amanda recently gave her own matter-of-fact take on the split to the Radio Times: ‘Look, there are two simple facts: if he thought I was brilliant and I thought he was brilliant, we would not have divorced,’ she said.

‘It’s true, isn’t it? But, you know what, that’s not unusual; it’s just how things are, with pressures and all.

‘But we have nine children, as well as associated friends and girlfriends, and we just have to get on with it.’

Clive’s new show Beyond The Yorkshire Farm: Reuben and Clive premiered late last year, and it featured him starting a digging business with his son.