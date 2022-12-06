Amanda Owen, star of Our Yorkshire Farm, pays heartfelt tribute to a ‘colleague and friend’ who died in their sleep

Amanda Owen, star of Our Yorkshire Farm, has paid heartfelt tribute to her dog Kate, who died in her sleep. Amanda, 48, paid tribute to her “trustworthy coworker, companion, colleague, and friend.”

She shared several photos of the border collie enjoying farm life on Instagram today to announce the sad news. “Then there’s the other kind of mourning,” Amanda captioned the post.

“This is where you go to retrieve your loyal workmate, companion, colleague, and friend from her kennel.” Only to discover that she had died in her sleep. That’ll do, Kate.”

Amanda’s post was accompanied by a crying emoji. Friends and fans rushed to express their condolences.

‘Oh no,’ wrote presenter Ben Fogle. I’m truly sorry, x.’ “I’m so sorry to hear this,” one fan said. She had the time of her life with you.”

“Ahhhh so sorry to read this,” said another. Kate, old girl, run free over the bridge. “May the heavenly fields be overflowing with obedient sheep.”

“Thank you for sharing your incredible bond with her, it was such a joy to see her work and her love for you all,” a third added. I’m deeply saddened to learn of her death. Kate, you can relax.”

Amanda announced her divorce from her husband Clive in June, saying they would ‘work and co-parent together.’ The couple has a total of nine children.

Amanda will not be returning to a spin-off of the Channel 5 series Our Yorkshire Farm, according to reports. The new show, which will premiere on December 6, will instead follow Clive and his son Reuben as they launch their own digging business.