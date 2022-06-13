The fire broke out in a building on the city’s main High Steeet.

On Sunday, June 12, emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

The fire was put out by firecrews from St Marys, Redbridge, Hightown, and Eastleigh.

The fire is understood to have started in a building

According to Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service, 12 people were escorted from the building and released at the scene.

After inhaling smoke, 12 people were taken to the South Central Ambulance Service for treatment.

On the high street, emergency services were seen outside La Vita Caffe and New Style.

The fire was extinguished shortly before 9 p.m.