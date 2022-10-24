Members of the GMB union are being balloted at the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

It follows the government’s 4% pay award, which they claim results in a real-terms pay cut.

Members are also concerned that staff vacancies and delays in responding to calls are making conditions unsafe.

Across the country, ambulance workers are voting on possible strike action.

“Ambulance workers don’t do this lightly,” said GMB acting national secretary Rachel Harrison, “and this would be the largest ambulance strike in 30 years.”

For years, ambulance workers have been warning the government that things are unsafe. Nobody is paying attention. “Is there anything else they can do?”

“We value the hard work of NHS staff and are working hard to support them, including by giving over 1 million NHS workers a pay rise of at least £1,400 this year,” a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said.

Unions are responsible for industrial action, and we urge them to carefully consider the potential consequences for patients.”

Karen O’Brien, director of people and development at North East Ambulance Service, said: “Although NHS pay is set nationally and thus beyond our control, we recognise this is a very difficult time for everyone right now.”

We understand our colleagues’ concerns about being overworked, and we are confident that this feeling will begin to subside as a result of significant additional investment in our service, which is being spent on recruiting more people to join our teams.

If there is a strike, we will work with our trade union colleagues to keep critical services running.”

ADVERTISEMENT