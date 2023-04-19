Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Wednesday, April 19, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Ambulance workers in the south of England and West Midlands are set to go on strike just after the early May bank holiday

Ambulance workers in the south of England and West Midlands are set to go on strike just after the early May bank holiday

by uknip247
Ambulance Workers In The South Of England And West Midlands Are Set To Go On Strike Just After The Early May Bank Holiday,

The strike, which was called after the workers rejected the government’s pay offer, will affect ambulance services in South Central Ambulance Trust, South East Coast Ambulance Trust, West Midlands Ambulance Trust, as well as The Christie cancer service in Manchester, and hospitals in Birmingham and Lancashire. The strike will take place on Tuesday 2 May, and will coincide with nurses across parts of England walking out at the same time.

Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham said that the government’s pay offer was “not good enough” for her members, and that the union had been “up front and honest” that it did not believe the offer was adequate. The government, however, described the decision as “premature and unreasonable”, as several members were still voting on its latest pay offer. The offer covers all NHS staff except doctors, and includes a 5% pay rise for 2023-24 and a one-off payment of at least £1,655 to top up last year’s salary.

About 2,000 paramedics, call handlers, and other staff working for ambulance trusts are expected to walk out across the two days in May. Thousands of nurses are also expected to strike between 30 April and 2 May in about half of the NHS trusts in England. The Royal College of Nursing has said that emergency departments, intensive care, and cancer services would be affected for the first time.

Unison, which represents ambulance crews and a smaller number of other staff including nurses, has accepted the same pay deal, while members of Unite are able to vote on the latest pay offer up to 28 April. A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care urged staff to vote in favour of the deal, saying that further strikes were in no-one’s best interest, least of all patients.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police have shined a spotlight on the squalid living conditions cannabis ‘gardeners’ are exposed to

A young football coach who dedicates countless hours to helping other footballers and young people on and off the pitch has been celebrated with...

Officers are appealing for information following a report that a man exposed himself to a child in Sevenoaks

Officers are continuing to appeal for information to help find a teenage boy missing from the Malling area

A teenager who carried out a series of violent bike robberies in Richmond has been convicted following an investigation by officers from the Met’s...

CCTV images have been issued of a man police would like to speak to following thefts from cars in the Dover district

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the death of a pedestrian in a collision in south London

A person has been hit by a train, and emergency services are on the scene

UK Chief of the Defence Staff visits India to strengthen military ties

UK Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel HMS Spey visits Honiara

Russia-aligned hackers are increasingly targeting Britain’s critical infrastructure with the aim of causing disruption or destruction

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to following an incident in Southampton

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.