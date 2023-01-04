Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Wednesday, January 4, 2023

American footballer Damar Hamlin who had a heart attack during an NFL game is still in intensive care in a critical condition, his team has confirmed

by @uknip247

“Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center,” the Buffalo Bills tweeted.
We are grateful for the outpouring of support that we have received thus far.”
The update came shortly after Hamlin’s family expressed their “sincere gratitude for the love and support” shown to him during “this difficult time,” as well as thanking Cincinnati’s first responders and hospital staff.
“We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans across the country,” they said.
The 24-year-old defensive back collapsed on the field and required CPR for about 10 minutes after being injured while making a tackle during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
On Monday night, he collided with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
He then rose to his feet and appeared to adjust his helmet before falling backwards and lying motionless.
The Bills said his heart stopped before being “restored” on the field by medical personnel.
His football shirt was reportedly cut off, and he was given oxygen.
“We also want to recognise the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar,” his family said.
We consider ourselves extremely fortunate to be a part of the Buffalo Bills organisation and to have their support”.

