Amnesty Bins Rolled Out for Knife Crime Week in Nottinghamshire

In an effort to combat knife crime and provide a safe means of disposal for unwanted knives, amnesty bins have been installed at police stations across Nottinghamshire as part of the ongoing anti-knife crime campaign, ‘Operation Sceptre’.

Running until Sunday, May 21, the week-long initiative allows individuals to anonymously discard knives without fear of prosecution. During the previous Operation Sceptre in November 2022, nearly 200 knives were seized and destroyed after being dropped off in various amnesty bins throughout the county.

Building on this success, Nottinghamshire Police has introduced 11 amnesty bins at front counters within police stations and shared service locations. Additionally, a temporary bin has been placed at the Pilgrim Church in The Meadows for the duration of the week.

Nottinghamshire Police has also made efforts to address knife crime beyond this campaign by establishing permanent amnesty bins at three police stations last autumn. Recently, an additional bin was installed at Oxclose Lane Station in Bestwood, with plans for further expansion.

Superintendent Kathryn Craner, Nottinghamshire Police’s knife crime lead, emphasized the importance of removing weapons from the streets. She assured the public that using the amnesty bins is a safe and legal way to dispose of unwanted knives, urging individuals not to hesitate in utilizing this opportunity.

The permanent drop-off points have already proved effective in collecting hundreds of unwanted blades. The initiative not only allows people to dispose of knives they have found or no longer want, but it also provides a means for surrendering certain offensive weapons, including zombie knives, knuckledusters, and friction lock batons, which are now illegal to keep at home.

While Operation Sceptre provides a focused week of action, Superintendent Craner emphasized that tackling knife crime is a year-round effort. The presence of permanent amnesty bins throughout the county underscores this commitment.

Throughout the week, knife amnesty bins can be found at the following locations: Bulwell, St Ann’s, Broxtowe, Beeston, Byron House in Nottingham city center, Retford, Worksop, Kirkby, Ollerton, The Meadows at the Pilgrim Church, and Oxclose Lane.

Members of the public are encouraged to check the opening times of the relevant police station before visiting to drop off any items. By actively participating in Operation Sceptre and utilizing the amnesty bins, the community can help contribute to the ongoing effort to make Nottinghamshire safer and free from knife crime.

