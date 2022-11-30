Home BREAKING An 11-year-old boy has died following a road crash involving a quadbike on land near Durness An 11-year-old boy has died following a road crash involving a quadbike on land near Durness by @uknip247 November 30, 2022 November 30, 2022 The incident happened at around 4.20pm on Tuesday, 29 November. Police and Ambulance attended however he was pronounced dead at the scene. He been named by police as Charlie Morrison from Durness. Sergeant Christopher Donaldson from the Road Policing Unit at Dingwall said: “Our thoughts are with Charlie’s family and friends at this very difficult time. “Police enquiries are continuing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this crash.” 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail RELATED ARTICLES Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious three-vehicle road... A staggering £100,000 has been raised for a father of two who... Brighton & Hove Santa Bus is out raising funds for 12 local... Blaze tackled by prison staff and fire crews on hospital wing at... Armed Police arrest man for possession of a firearm on an East... Two people have been arrested in connection with a National Crime Agency... A disgruntled pizza delivery driver attacked and robbed his boss after he... Harem Ahmed Abwbake stated that he did not consent to his extradition... A man was reportedly seen exposing himself on a path in Lower... An investigation has been launched after the body of a newborn baby... A man has appeared in court following an investigation by Kent Police’s... A drug supplier who manufactured blocks of cocaine for an organised crime...