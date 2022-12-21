An 11-year-old boy who sadly died in a collision at Hooe has been formally identified

Officers were called to the B2095 at about 3.05pm on Thursday, December 15 following a collision between a car and a flatbed van.

Colleagues from the ambulance service attended and the young boy, who has since been identified as Harry Dennis, was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sadly, Harry died as a result of his injuries on Saturday, December 17.

Police arrested a 33-year-old man from Eastbourne at the scene, prior to Harry’s death, on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was released on unconditional bail and remains under investigation for offences.

Detective Sergeant Rob Baldwin, from the Serious Collision Investigations Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Harry’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“We are continuing to support them and keep them updated on the progress of the investigation.

“We are still appealing for any witnesses to the collision. If you saw what happened, or if you have any dash cam footage or CCTV, please get in touch as this could really help us with our investigation.”

Email collision[email protected]sussex.police.uk, quoting Operation Seville.